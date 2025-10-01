Repligen Ends Talks With Genzyme

Us biopharmaceutical company Repligen has ended negotiations with Genzyme Corporation concerning the sale of Repligen's Protein A and other business assets. The firm said that the talks had not resulted in a definitive agreement between the two companies.

Repligen and Genzyme entered into a letter of intent in February (Marketletter February 19) regarding the deal.

"Some of these assets will be redeployed in support of our program to develop novel therapeutics for acute and chronic inflammatory disease, and the others will be sold," commented Walter Herlihy, president and chief executive of Repligen. He added: "Repligen will continue to market Protein A and will seek partners or buyers to enhance the value of the Protein A business."