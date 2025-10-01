Repligen Ends Talks With Genzyme

Us biopharmaceutical company Repligen has ended negotiations with Genzyme Corporation concerning the sale of Repligen's Protein A and other business assets. The firm said that the talks had not resulted in a definitive agreement between the two companies.
Repligen and Genzyme entered into a letter of intent in February (Marketletter February 19) regarding the deal.
"Some of these assets will be redeployed in support of our program to develop novel therapeutics for acute and chronic inflammatory disease, and the others will be sold," commented Walter Herlihy, president and chief executive of Repligen. He added: "Repligen will continue to market Protein A and will seek partners or buyers to enhance the value of the Protein A business."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze