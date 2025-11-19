REPLIGEN REVEALS AM285 DATA

Researchers from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Repligen Corp of the USA have presented preclinical results which suggest that the company's creatine kinase modulator, AM285, shows promising synergistic activity with standard anticancer drugs.

AM285 is Repligen's leading CK modulator candidate; it has been shown in in vitro and in vivo studies to regulate a cell energy pathway recently implicated in fuelling abnormal cellular division linked with cancer and other proliferative diseases. Repligen recently began Phase I clinical studies of the drug in cancer patients.

Also presented at the meeting were data from three other studies of AM285, all supporting the compound's effectiveness in inhibiting tumor growth. The compound has demonstrated its synergistic anticancer properties with a number of standard cytotoxics, such as cisplatin, cyclophosphamide and adriamycin.