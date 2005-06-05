Repligen's FY 2005 sees 35% sales rise

US biopharmaceutical group Repligen says that its total revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2005, was $9.36 million versus $6.91 miliion for the previous year, and stating that this 35% increase was nourished by sales of recombinant Protein A and SecreFlo (synthetic porcine secretin), a diagnostic form of secretin. During the period, the firm's net loss narrowed to $0.10 per share, vs $0.32 per share for the last fiscal year.

Gross profit for the period totaled $5.3 million, up 58% on the prior year, while operating expenses fell 29% to $9.63 million, reflecting a drop in R&D costs after the discontinuation of Phase III clinical trials of RG1068, a synthetic human secretin, in autism (Marketletter January 12, 2004) as well as a one-time non-cash charge of $2.41 million in fiscal 2004 over the write-off of goodwill associated with the termination of the SecreFlo license agreement.

"During this year we have achieved record product sales," said Walter Herlihy, Repligen's chief executive, adding that "profits from current product sales enable us to develop our intellectual property and our pipeline of neurology drugs without the financial risks typically associated with an emerging biotech company."