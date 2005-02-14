Repligen's secretin fails to show efficacy

US biopharmaceutical group Repligen has reported disappointing initial results from a Phase II clinical trial of human synthetic secretin, which indicate that the agent failed to demonstrate any statistically-significant improvement of symptoms in patients with refractory schizophrenia.

In the Phase II trial, which was designed to confirm promising results of a previous Phase I study carried out independently by investigators at the University of North Carolina, USA, four intravenous doses of secretin versus placebo were evaluated over two weeks. 44 subjects were assessed at baseline and six times during the treatment period following administration of either placebo (n=15), secretin at 2CU/kg (n=15) or secretin at 5CU/kg (n=14). Initial analysis of the data revealed that the mean change in the Clinical Global Impression index in the secretin group was not significantly different to placebo, Repligen said.