Report sees "fundamental flaws" in many Rx studies; urges

Merck & Co's COX-2 inhibitor arthritis drug Vioxx (rofecoxib) eased the pain of millions of arthritis patients, but it also greatly increased the risk of heart attack and stroke for some of them, which only came to light through after-the-fact analysis of data from research studies on the drug, says a study published in the November-December issue of the policy journal Health Affairs.

Failure to identify such safety problems may often go unnoticed but could frequently be prevented if researchers changed the way they evaluate new medicines, devices and other therapies, say the authors, who are from the Veterans Affairs Ann Arbor Healthcare System and the University of Michigan Health System, USA. Such changes may have to be mandated, they add.

There are fundamental flaws in how researchers usually analyze and report the results of medical studies, especially randomized clinical trials, which are seen as the "gold standard" method for studying the effectiveness and safety of new treatments. These flaws make it more likely that they will miss signs of extra harm, or of extra benefit, to subgroups of patients who have certain characteristics, the authors say. Only by analyzing results using a statistical method that considers several factors at once, eg, overall heart attack risk rather than just individual risk factors, such as age, will researchers truly be able to see how a treatment's risks and benefits vary from patient to patient, the study suggests. This kind of multivariable or risk-stratified analysis would require more statistical knowhow but it could save lives and money, and also allow patients to weigh a treatment's true risks and benefits to their health before starting treatment.