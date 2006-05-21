Report shows Japan's long-term progress

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has com-piled a report on the progress in the implementation and achievements of the goals to enhance the country's compet-itiveness in an action plan established by the MHLW's Vision of the Pharmaceutical Industry which was launched on August 30, 2002.
The report showed the progress made by each division and department of the MHLW in areas that include R&D, production and marketing, during the 2005-2006 period.
In the area of research, the report praised the formation of the database on disease-related protein analysis proj-ects, the expansion of the tax system for R&D promotion and the establishment of the National Institute of Bio-medical Innovation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze