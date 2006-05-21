Report shows Japan's long-term progress

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has com-piled a report on the progress in the implementation and achievements of the goals to enhance the country's compet-itiveness in an action plan established by the MHLW's Vision of the Pharmaceutical Industry which was launched on August 30, 2002.

The report showed the progress made by each division and department of the MHLW in areas that include R&D, production and marketing, during the 2005-2006 period.

In the area of research, the report praised the formation of the database on disease-related protein analysis proj-ects, the expansion of the tax system for R&D promotion and the establishment of the National Institute of Bio-medical Innovation.