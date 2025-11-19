RESEARCH AND INVESTMENT IN CARDIOLOGY

The recent meeting of the American Heart Association left analysts David Ebersman and Jeffrey Casdin of Oppenheimer very upbeat over the development of novel drugs, but the intense competition in the field has tempered their enthusiasm for any specific new investment areas.

Even though advances in molecular biology have fundamentally improved the pace and success ratio of new drug development, when the targets are publicly accessible, as in the case of the clotting agents thrombin and GPIIb/IIIa, there will usually be a competitive race which is difficult to handicap. Investors should be cautious, hold a diverse portfolio and hedge bets in competitive disease areas, the analysts note.

Hirulog Versus Hirudin After the AHA meeting, the analysts felt that the competitive picture has worsened for Biogen's antithrombin Hirulog anticoagulant product. Results from a Phase II study showed active doses were too high to be commercially viable, and since the company did not have optimal dose levels from a completed Phase II/III trial they could not say if the dose used in their pivotal study now underway will be high enough to distinguish the product from heparin.