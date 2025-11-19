RESEARCH AND INVESTMENT IN CARDIOLOGY

The recent meeting of the American Heart Association left analysts David Ebersman and Jeffrey Casdin of Oppenheimer very upbeat over the development of novel drugs, but the intense competition in the field has tempered their enthusiasm for any specific new investment areas.
Even though advances in molecular biology have fundamentally improved the pace and success ratio of new drug development, when the targets are publicly accessible, as in the case of the clotting agents thrombin and GPIIb/IIIa, there will usually be a competitive race which is difficult to handicap. Investors should be cautious, hold a diverse portfolio and hedge bets in competitive disease areas, the analysts note.
Hirulog Versus Hirudin After the AHA meeting, the analysts felt that the competitive picture has worsened for Biogen's antithrombin Hirulog anticoagulant product. Results from a Phase II study showed active doses were too high to be commercially viable, and since the company did not have optimal dose levels from a completed Phase II/III trial they could not say if the dose used in their pivotal study now underway will be high enough to distinguish the product from heparin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze