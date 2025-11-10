Research Priority In Bayer Reorganization

Effective this month, Bayer's Pharmaceutical Business Group (PBG) has been reorganized worldwide with the aim of accelerating the development of innovative products and allowing the company to adapt to the rapidly changing environment in which the pharmaceutical industry operates. According to Horst Meyer, general manager of the PBG, the reorganization is "governed by our conviction that a business whose sales have tripled in the past 10 years and in which Germany no longer plays a dominant role cannot be managed centrally."

The new organization is based on four elements: regionalization of operative business, the product development center, an independent research function and the management committee. In future, the heads of the four regions - Europe, North America, Japan and the Rest of the World - will be responsible for sales, costs, profits and regional strategy. This includes business in generics as well.

The concept of the product development center is a new scheme. Teams organized by therapeutic areas will work in product development units. Cardiovascular, anti-infectives, central nervous system and respiratory disease/new business units will be located at Wuppertal in Germany; rheumatism, metabolism and cancer in West Haven, Connecticut, USA; and the allergies team will work in Kyoto, Japan, with all units reporting to the manager of product development centers in Wuppertal. The company says that separating research from development will improve the chances of finding novel active agents more rapidly.