Researchers link APC gene to breast cancer

A gene that is switched off in more than half of all bowel cancers seemsto play an important role in the development of breast cancer as well, according to a report in the July issue of the British Journal of Cancer.

Researchers from Yamagata School of Medicine in Japan found that the adenomatous polyposis coli (APC) tumor suppressor gene was inactivated in over a third of the breast cancers they tested. The discovery might lead to earlier detection of the disease, improved treatments or even ways of preventing it from developing, comments the UK Cancer Research Campaign.

Previous studies had failed to find a genetic link between bowel and breast cancer, because the APC gene is inactivated in different ways in the two diseases, said the CRC. In bowel cancer, the DNA sequence of the APC gene is often mutated so that it reads incorrectly, while in breast cancer, the gene is left intact, but is switched off by DNA methylation. Tumor cells often use methylation to switch off tumor suppressor genes, and the hope is that drugs which reverse this process could be a new way of treating or preventing the disease.