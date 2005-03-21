Researchers reveal the role of HPV virus in skin cancer

Scientists from Cancer Research UK are a step nearer understanding the potential role of the human papillomavirus virus in the development of non-melanoma skin cancer.
Alan Storey, of Cancer Research UK's skin tumor laboratory in London, and his team have demonstrated that a protein found in HPV causes skin cells to invade underlying skin tissue, a key stage in the development of malignant skin cancer.
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