Researchers uncover new use for Viagra

Researchers from the Virginia Commonwealth University based in Richmond, Virginia, USA, have discovered that pharmaceutical giant Pfizer's erectile dysfunction drug Viagra (sildenafil) prevents damage to the heart caused by doxorubicin, a chemotherapeutic agent frequently used in the treatment of breast cancer, leukemia and sarcomas.

Results from the study, published in the April 5 edition of Circulation, the Journal of the American Heart Association, showed that administration of Viagra one hour before doxorubicin prevented heart damage at the cellular level. Data demonstrated that the agent prevents dilated cardiomyopathy and heart failure in a chronic mouse model and, furthermore, revealed a reduction of doxorubicin-induced cell death, an improvement of heart function and a cut in electrophysiological abnormalities associated with heart sickness.