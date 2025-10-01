RespiGam Licensed In First Market

MedImmune has been granted approval by the US Food and Drug Administration for RespiGam (respiratory syncytial virus immune globulin intravenous), for treating RSV disease in children under 24 months of age with bronchopulmonary dysplasia or a history of prematurity.

In the USA, more than 900,000 children are hospitalized and 4,500 die each year from RSV disease. In the PREVENT trial, RespiGam was shown to reduce the number and length of hospitalizations due to RSV by 41% and 53% respectively, as well as the severity of the disease in high-risk infants. The drug is not used to prevent infection with RSV, said FDA commissioner David Kessler, but "repeated doses of the drug will benefit a significant number of prematurely born children in their first year of life, as well as children with chronic lung diseases up to age two."

RespiGam is manufactured by Massachusetts Public Health Biologic Laboratories from plasma taken from large numbers of healthy individuals. The product consists of protective anti-RSV antibodies and is administered intravenously in five monthly doses, with the first dose given in November in advance of the RSV season.