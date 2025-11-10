"Restrict Exports To Europe" - Farmaindustria

The Spanish pharmaceutical industry association Farmaindustria has appealed to the Spanish Ministry of Health to restricts exports of medicines to Europe in an attempt to limit parallel sales to European countries.

The Spanish financial daily, Cinco Dias, commented that drug manufacturers represent perhaps the only sector that does not want to take down barriers to selling more products outside the country.

Farmaindustria is asking the Health Ministry to implement the current restriction on exports to other European countries for seven years; the existing order is due to expire on October 7. The final decision will not be taken by the Spanish government but by the European authorities.