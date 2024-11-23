Results For Novartis India, Merind Ltd

- Novartis India Ltd has posted net sales of about $127.2 million forthe first half of fiscal 1997 (to September 30). Net profits were around $45.8 million. Meanwhile, Merind Ltd, the Tata group drugmaker, has increased first-half sales by 13% to some $29.5 million, with post-tax profits up 44% at $1.47 million.
