Results From Taiwanese Zadaxin Study

SciClone Pharmaceuticals has presented data from one of its Phase III studies of Zadaxin (thymosin alpha 1), a candidate treatment for hepatitis B and C and HIV infection, at the Taiwan Gastroenterology Conference.

The interim results, from 74 out of a total of 98 hepatitis B patients enrolled at the Gang Chung Memorial Hospital, indicated Zadaxin is a safe and effective alternative treatment for hepatitis B. The Gang Chung hospital is the largest center involved in SciClone's hepatitis B trial program, enrolling 98 of a total of 158 patients.

The study randomized patients into one of three groups: six months' Zadaxin treatment (1.6mg twice a week) followed by 12 months' observation; 12 months' Zadaxin treatment (1.6 mg twice a week) followed by six months' observation; and an untreated control group observed for 18 months. Response rates were measured using surrogate markers of infection, namely hepatitis B virus DNA (HBV DNA) and hepatitis B e-antigen (HBeAg) levels, as well as liver enzyme tests.