Results Of Trial For Radioimmunotherapy In Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

- The Journal of Clinical Oncology (July issue) contains results of a Phase I trial with iodine-131-anti-B1 radioimmunotherapy for the treatment of relapse in non-Hodgkin's B cell lymphoma patients. This iodine-labeled monoclonal antibody selectively radiates tumor cells, recognizing the CD20 B lymphocyte surface antigen expressed on its surface. Out of 28 patients, 79% had complete or partial remission. Six patients retained complete remission at 16 to 31 months.
