Retail drug prices up 7% in year to Nov 2004

Drug sales through retail pharmacies grew 7% overall in 13 key world markets during the 12 months to November 2004, reaching $345.5 billion, the same rate of growth as in the 12 months to October 2004, reports IMS Health.

The US market grew 8% to $173.82 billion, but Canada and Australia/New Zealand both rose 10%, to $9.94 billion and $5.22 billion, respectively. Europe's five leading markets advanced 6% overall to $86.11 billion, led by the UK, rising 8% to $15.42 billion, Spain up 7% at $10.14 billion, France increasing 6% at $21.03 billion and Germany and Italy both ahead 4% to $25.09 billion and $14.40 billion, respectively.