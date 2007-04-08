Retail pharmacy and store surgeries plan

The UK government has announced proposals to allow supermarkets and retail pharmacies to provide general practitioner services, especially in areas where physician practices are undersupplied. The British Medical Journal quotes Michael Dixon, chairman of the NHS Alliance, who said: "it's a wake-up call for the profession." The BMJ describes the proposal as threatening "backdoor privatization" of primary care with "24-7 health care."
