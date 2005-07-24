Retail Rx sales up 6% in 12 months to May 2005

Drug sales through retail pharmacies in 13 world markets grew 6% to $359.06 billion, at constant exchange rates, in the 12 months ending May 2005, reports IMS Health.

US sales rose 6% to $178.38 billion and Canada was up 10% at $11.13 billion. Europe's top five markets rose 4% overall to $89.85 billion: Spain +7% to $10.79 billion, Germany +6% to $26.46 billion, France +5% at $22.27 billion, the UK +4% to $15.79 billion and Italy -1% to $14.53 billion. Japan rose 4% to $59.96 billion, and the top three Latin American markets grew 15% to $14.26 billion: Mexico +11% to $6.80 billion and Brazil and Argentina, +20% to $5.59 billion and $1.86 billion, respectively. Australia/New Zealand rose 7% to $5.46 billion.