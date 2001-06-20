Wednesday 13 August 2025

Retavase plus ReoPro improves AMI therapy

20 June 2001

The results of the 16,500-patient GUSTO V (Global Use of Strategies Toopen Occluded coronary arteries in acute myocardial infarction) clinical trial, which evaluated the combination of half the standard dose of Roche's thrombolytic agent Retavase (reteplase) and a standard dose of Eli Lilly/Centocor's antithrombotic ReoPro (abciximab), have shown that the two drugs may have benefits over thrombolysis alone in patients.

The primary endpoint of the trial was death within 30 days, and secondary endpoints included various complications of myocardial infarction. There was a non-significant reduction in the main endpoint in the combination group (5.6% versus 5.9% with Retavase), although significance was reached on secondary measures.

The results demonstrated that patients receiving the combination treatment were 34% less likely to experience reinfarction than those treated with Retavase alone, which was a statistically significant difference, while recurrent ischemia and severe arrythmias were also reduced. Meanwhile, fewer patients in this treatment group required percutaneous coronary intervention within six hours (5.6%, compared to 8.6% for patients receiving thrombolysis with abciximab). The study also showed that intracranial hemorrhage was 0.6% in both treatment groups, though non-ICH bleeding, transfusion rates and thrombocytopenia were higher in the combination group.

