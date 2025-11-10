Monday 10 November 2025

Reteplase Holds Promise For Acute MI Patients

13 August 1995

The results of a trial carried out by the International Joint Efficacy Comparison of Thrombolytics organization (INJECT) and published in The Lancet (August 5), show that reteplase is at least as effective as streptokinase in reducing mortality in patients with acute myocardial infarction. Boehringer Mannheim is currently testing reteplase in Phase III for this indication.

Streptokinase is an established therapy for the treatment of acute MI. In contrast, reteplase is a new thrombolytic agent that has yet to prove itself in this indication. Streptokinase is a naturally occurring bacterial thrombolytic protein produced by the species Streptococcus. Reteplase, on the other hand, is a recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (rt-PA) with only the kringle-2 and protease domains of the naturally occurring protein. The design of reteplase gives it a longer half-life than the similar compound alteplase (rt-PA), which allows for bolus administration.

A total of 6,010 patients was enrolled into the INJECT study (3,004 of whom were randomized to reteplase and 3,006 to streptokinase), which was conducted in 208 centers in the UK, Germany, Poland, Sweden, Hungary, Finland, Spain, Lithuania and Austria. Patients were chosen with symptoms and electrocardiographic criteria consistent with acute MI, such as having chest pain of 30 minutes or longer duration and persistent St-segment elevation of a specific nature. Excluded were patients with complications such as previous cerebrovascular events, intracranial neoplasm, arteriovenous malformation, or aneurysm; increased risk of bleeding; pregnancy or breast feeding; contraindication to streptokinase or having had treatment with streptokinase in the past 12 months; and having taken any investigational drug within 30 days.

