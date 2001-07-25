Retin-A Micro cleared in Canada

Health Canada has approved AP Pharma's topical acne drug Retin-A Micro(tretinoin gel microsphere 0.1%), which makes use of the firm's proprietary MicroSponge technology. The product was first approved in the USA in 1997.

In Canada, Retin-A Micro will be marketed by Johnson & Johnson Canada, with a launch expected in the third quarter of this year. In the USA it is marketed by J&J's subsidiary Ortho Dermatological.