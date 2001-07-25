Retin-A Micro cleared in Canada

Health Canada has approved AP Pharma's topical acne drug Retin-A Micro(tretinoin gel microsphere 0.1%), which makes use of the firm's proprietary MicroSponge technology. The product was first approved in the USA in 1997.
In Canada, Retin-A Micro will be marketed by Johnson & Johnson Canada, with a launch expected in the third quarter of this year. In the USA it is marketed by J&J's subsidiary Ortho Dermatological.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze