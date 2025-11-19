Wednesday 19 November 2025

RETIN-A TO REVERSE CERVICAL DYSPLASIA

17 April 1994

Application of Johnson & Johnson's retinoid compound Retin-A (all-trans-retinoic acid) can cause precancerous cells in the cervix to revert to normal, according to a study carried out at the University of Arizona cancer center. This is the first study to show this effect in human volunteers.

The Arizona study involved 300 women with moderate-to-severe cervical dysplasia. The researchers found that in 43% of the Retin-A treated group with moderate disease the precancerous cells disappeared, compared to 27% in the placebo group. For the severely-affected patients there was no difference between Retin-A and placebo, indicating that this intervention is only effective at an early stage, before the cells are too de-differentiated.

Cervical dysplasia affects around 3% of sexually-active young women and is linked to infection with human papillomavirus, a precursor for cervical cancer.

