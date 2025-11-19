RETIN-A TO REVERSE CERVICAL DYSPLASIA

Application of Johnson & Johnson's retinoid compound Retin-A (all-trans-retinoic acid) can cause precancerous cells in the cervix to revert to normal, according to a study carried out at the University of Arizona cancer center. This is the first study to show this effect in human volunteers.
The Arizona study involved 300 women with moderate-to-severe cervical dysplasia. The researchers found that in 43% of the Retin-A treated group with moderate disease the precancerous cells disappeared, compared to 27% in the placebo group. For the severely-affected patients there was no difference between Retin-A and placebo, indicating that this intervention is only effective at an early stage, before the cells are too de-differentiated.
Cervical dysplasia affects around 3% of sexually-active young women and is linked to infection with human papillomavirus, a precursor for cervical cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze