Revenue Shortfall Causes Financial Woes For EMEA

European Medicines Evaluation Agency revenues consist of a contribution from the European Community's budget and the fees paid by the pharmaceutical industry for obtaining and maintaining central marketing authorizations as well as other services provided by the EMEA.

However, the level of fees to be paid by companies was only determined by the European Council in February, and the Council reduced the fee level by 25% which, in addition to the delays in adoption, has created a significant loss of revenue for 1995, according to the EMEA's man12agement board, chaired by Strachan Heppell. Actual fee revenues amounted to 4 million Ecu ($5.2 million) instead of the expected 8 million Ecu.

In the light of this experience, the EMEA says the Council will have to adopt its final regulation on the structure of fees in 1998, in consultation with the European Parliament. It also notes that the Community subsidy for 1995 was finally reduced in Parliament by around 3 million Ecu. For the 1996 budget, the EMEA proposed a subsidy of 17 million Ecu, reduced to 14 million Ecu by the Commission. Any further reduction, the EMEA warns, would prevent the Agency from meeting its statutory obligations.