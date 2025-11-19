REVENUES COME IN FROM BETASERON AT CHIRON

US biotechnology company Chiron saw sales advance and made a profit in 1993, and received its first revenues from the treatment for multiple sclerosis Betaseron (interferon beta). In 1992, Chiron had made a net loss of $46.8 million or $1.50 a share in the fourth quarter, and for the year the loss was $99.2 or $3.29. Increased product sales and collaborative research revenues were said to be behind the growth. Chiron's ophthalmic business performed particularly well.
Product sales in the fourth quarter of 1993 were $50.1 million, up 75.2%, and for the year they advanced 32.5% to $147.9 million. The fourth quarter included $10.5 million from shipments of Betaseron to Berlex. In the third quarter of 1993 Betaseron product sales were $1.3 million.
In December, the US Food and Drug Administration approved an amendment to Chiron's establishment license for the production of Betaseron to include a new, large lyophilizer in its Emeryville facility. This has raised current annual production capacity from the 1993 target of 12,000 patients to 20,000. Chiron is expanding Betaseron capacity further in its approved facilities in Emeryville and at a new facility in Puerto Rico.
