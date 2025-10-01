Wednesday 1 October 2025

Revenues Surge At Chiron In 1995

18 March 1996

Chiron Corporation saw revenues increase significantly in 1995 and turned losses into net income in the fourth quarter of 1995.

In the 1995 fourth quarter, Chiron achieved net income of $17.6 million or 40 cents per share, compared with a net loss in the 1994 fourth quarter of $4.2 million or 13 cents per share. Revenues for the quarter were $325.9 million, up 142.7%. For the year, revenues were $1.1 billion, compared with $454 million. Chiron recorded a net loss in 1995 of $512.5 million or $12.62 per share.

The firm said that quarterly and annual product sales rose substantially due to Chiron's purchase of Ciba Corning Diagnostics and Ciba's interests in the Biocine company and Biocine SpA. The acquisition of IOLAB surgical division, an ophthalmic surgical products business from Johnson & Johnson, also made a contribution.

