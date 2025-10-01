Wednesday 1 October 2025

Revenues Up But Profits Down At Genentech

21 April 1996

In the first quarter of 1996, net income at Genentech declined 12% to $38.2 million or 31 cents per share. This decline in earnings was attributed to the firm's aggressive investment in future potential products.

Revenues for the quarter advanced 2% to $242.9 million. On a pro forma basis, sales of Activase (alteplase) grew 0.9% to $76.6 million. The firm said that the rise follows the US Food and Drug Administration's clearance in April 1995 for it to promote an accelerated infusion of Activase, after which Genentech's US thrombolytic market share jumped from around 70% to 75%. Pro forma sales of Pulmozyme (dornase alfa) were $18.9 million, up 6%, driven by sales of the product to Roche for sale outside the USA. Sales of the two growth hormones Protropin (somatrem) and Nutropin (somatropin) advanced 4% to $56 million.

R&D Expenditure Rises Genentech spent $115 million on R&D in the first quarter of 1996, compared with $94.6 million a year earlier. This was attributed to production and other expenses for clinical trials for the firm's HER2 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III development for use in the treatment of breast cancer, and for development of "various cardiovascular products." It also made a payment of $5 million to Washington University to license human neurturin.

