Reversal Of Bronchodilator Domination By 2000

At present, some 70% of the world asthma products market, worth around $3.6 billion, is held by seven companies - Glaxo Wellcome, Schering-Plough, Boehringer Ingelheim, Astra, Fisons, Sandoz and Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, comments CONNECT Pharma in a new report, entitled Asthma 1995: Advances and Commercial Opportunities.

These successful companies, it says, share the following characteristics:

- asthma products representing two or more market sectors;