ReVia Launched In Canada For Alcoholism

DuPont Pharma has launched its opioid receptor antagonist ReVia (naltrexone HCl) onto the market in Canada for the treatment of alcohol dependence. The drug was cleared by Canada's Health Protection Branch on January 23. ReVia was also approved in the USA for alcohol dependence at the end of last year. It has been available for the treatment of opioid dependency since 1984 in the USA and since March 1995 in Canada. The recommended dose is 50mg given once daily.

Approval of the new indication was based on two 12-week outpatient studies (together involving 186 patients). The first study (n=104) found that 50mg naltrexone daily was superior to placebo in maintaining abstention rates (51% versus 23%) and preventing relapse (31% versus 60%). The second study (n=82) demonstrated relapse rates of 21% for ReVia and 41% for placebo.

Neurochemical Basis Alcoholism is thought to have a complex neurochemical basis, with craving and immoderate drinking linked to dopamine, serotonin, GABA and opioid systems. Some alcoholics are known to have a deficiency in beta endorphins, and alcohol seems to increase endorphin activity. Opioid antagonists, such as naltrexone, have been shown to block the effects of beta endorphins and decrease the need for alcohol, according to Ed Sellers of the University of Toronto and the Addiction Research Foundation in Canada.