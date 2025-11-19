Revolution In Diabetes Type II Treatment Forecast

Leading drugs are rapidly losing market share in the diabetes type II therapeutic category, the range of treatments has been extended and drugs currently under development will revolutionize the way non-insulin dependent diabetes mellitus is treated, according to a new report from Datamonitor.
The startling changes in market share have largely been driven by patent expiration on leading drugs, the report notes, adding the example that Hoechst's Daonil (glibenclamide; also known as Diabeta) saw its sales plummet by over $130 million in the year following the expiration of its patent.
Increased generic competition is clearly the most important factor driving this alteration in market share. As a response to this, established prescription drug producers are increasingly involving themselves in the production of generics, both through merger and acquisition activity and the direct creation of generic manufacturing subsidiaries, as was the case with Upjohn, which set up Greenstone Ltd.
