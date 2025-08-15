Rezo Therapeutics

Originating from research at the University of California, San Francisco, the company focuses on mapping disease-related protein networks to identify novel drug targets, with an emphasis on cancer and other serious diseases.

In August 2025, Rezo appointed Derek Hicks as Chief Executive Officer. Hicks brings more than 25 years of biopharma leadership experience, having held senior roles at Intellia Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, and Pfizer. His background spans business development, strategic partnerships, and commercialization, positioning him to guide Rezo through its next stage of growth.

The company’s approach centers on identifying and drugging protein–protein interactions that are often overlooked by traditional discovery methods. By integrating large-scale biological datasets with computational analysis, Rezo aims to accelerate the path from target discovery to clinical candidate.