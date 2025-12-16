A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Redwood City, California. The company develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases, with clinical programs and trial activity primarily in the United States and select international sites.

Founding and History

Rezolute’s roots trace to earlier development activities under the AntriaBio/PsiOxus-era structure, and the company later adopted the Rezolute name as it consolidated its rare/metabolic disease focus. In recent years, Rezolute has advanced two principal programs—one in hypoglycemia due to hyperinsulinism and one in diabetic eye disease—while expanding its executive team to support late-stage development.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Rezolute focuses on disorders driven by dysregulated insulin biology and related metabolic pathways, including:

Hyperinsulinism-related hypoglycemia (congenital hyperinsulinism and tumor hyperinsulinism)

(congenital hyperinsulinism and tumor hyperinsulinism) Diabetic retinal disease, including diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR)

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Rezolute’s pipeline combines two core approaches:

Monoclonal antibody therapy targeting insulin receptor signaling to reduce the clinical impact of excess insulin (hyperinsulinemia) and associated hypoglycemia

targeting insulin receptor signaling to reduce the clinical impact of excess insulin (hyperinsulinemia) and associated hypoglycemia Oral small-molecule inhibition of plasma kallikrein for chronic retinal vascular disease in diabetes

Key Personnel

Nevan Charles Elam – Chief Executive Officer and Founder

– Chief Executive Officer and Founder Daron Evans, MS, MBA – Chief Financial Officer

Strategic Partnerships

Rezolute’s lead hyperinsulinism program originated via an exclusive license from XOMA (XOMA 358, now developed by Rezolute as ersodetug / RZ358). The company also engages clinical and research partners to execute trials across rare disease and ophthalmology.





FAQ Section

What is Rezolute’s core science and biotech platform?

What diseases and therapeutic areas does Rezolute focus on?

What programs and products are in Rezolute’s clinical pipeline?

Key disclosed programs include:

Ersodetug (RZ358) – fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the insulin receptor (clinical development in congenital and tumor hyperinsulinism)

– fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the insulin receptor (clinical development in congenital and tumor hyperinsulinism) RZ402 – oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor (clinical development in DME; broader applicability in DR)

Clinical stages reported publicly include Phase III for ersodetug in congenital hyperinsulinism and Phase II for RZ402 in DME.

What is the latest company news and recent events?

What clinical trial data and results has Rezolute announced?

What are Rezolute’s regulatory interactions and upcoming milestones?

Regulatory priorities include advancing programs through late-stage development and registration-enabling pathways where appropriate, including continued development planning in hyperinsulinism and progression of RZ402 through later-stage ophthalmology trials.

Who comprises Rezolute’s leadership team and what is their track record?

