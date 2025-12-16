Rezolute’s roots trace to earlier development activities under the AntriaBio/PsiOxus-era structure, and the company later adopted the Rezolute name as it consolidated its rare/metabolic disease focus. In recent years, Rezolute has advanced two principal programs—one in hypoglycemia due to hyperinsulinism and one in diabetic eye disease—while expanding its executive team to support late-stage development.
Rezolute focuses on disorders driven by dysregulated insulin biology and related metabolic pathways, including:
Rezolute’s pipeline combines two core approaches:
Rezolute’s lead hyperinsulinism program originated via an exclusive license from XOMA (XOMA 358, now developed by Rezolute as ersodetug / RZ358). The company also engages clinical and research partners to execute trials across rare disease and ophthalmology.
What is Rezolute’s core science and biotech platform?
Rezolute develops therapies for metabolic diseases with high unmet need using two modalities: (1) antibody-based modulation of insulin receptor activity for hyperinsulinism-associated hypoglycemia, and (2) oral small-molecule pathway inhibition for diabetic retinal disease.
What diseases and therapeutic areas does Rezolute focus on?
Rezolute’s focus is on rare and metabolic diseases, particularly hyperinsulinism-driven hypoglycemia and diabetic retinal disease (including DME and DR).
What programs and products are in Rezolute’s clinical pipeline?
Key disclosed programs include:
Clinical stages reported publicly include Phase III for ersodetug in congenital hyperinsulinism and Phase II for RZ402 in DME.
What is the latest company news and recent events?
Rezolute has reported late-stage development updates for ersodetug and mid-stage clinical progress for RZ402, alongside organizational scaling to support execution across rare disease and ophthalmology.
What clinical trial data and results has Rezolute announced?
Rezolute has disclosed clinical results across its pipeline, including Phase II findings for RZ402 in DME and Phase III topline results for ersodetug in congenital hyperinsulinism.
What are Rezolute’s regulatory interactions and upcoming milestones?
Regulatory priorities include advancing programs through late-stage development and registration-enabling pathways where appropriate, including continued development planning in hyperinsulinism and progression of RZ402 through later-stage ophthalmology trials.
Who comprises Rezolute’s leadership team and what is their track record?
Rezolute is led by an executive team with experience spanning clinical-stage biotech company building, financing, and development operations. The leadership structure reflects a focus on executing late-stage rare disease trials alongside ophthalmology clinical development.
