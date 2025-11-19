RGene Cancer Drug Gets Orphan Status

RGene Therapeutics has received orphan drug designation in the USA for its RGG0853 gene therapeutic, a treatment for sufferers of ovarian cancer characterized by overexpression of the HER-2/neu oncogene. The drug consists of DC-cholesterol, RGene's lipid-based gene delivery system, linked with E1A, a tumor suppressor gene.
Elevated HER-2/neu expression is closely related to extremely poor survival rates in women with ovarian cancer. RGene says it intends to start Phase I trials of RGG0853 in early 1996, and adds that its gene delivery system is the first, and so far the only, non-viral vector shown in published trials to be effective. The company is also working on RGA1512, a liposomal oligonucleotide for chronic myelogenous and other leukemias.
- The feasibility of adenoviral gene delivery took a further knock following publication of a study in the New England Journal of Medicine, which revealed an extremely low take-up (<1%) of the CFTR gene into the nasal mucosa of cystic fibrotics.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze