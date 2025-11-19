Wednesday 19 November 2025

RGene Cancer Drug Gets Orphan Status

8 October 1995

RGene Therapeutics has received orphan drug designation in the USA for its RGG0853 gene therapeutic, a treatment for sufferers of ovarian cancer characterized by overexpression of the HER-2/neu oncogene. The drug consists of DC-cholesterol, RGene's lipid-based gene delivery system, linked with E1A, a tumor suppressor gene.

Elevated HER-2/neu expression is closely related to extremely poor survival rates in women with ovarian cancer. RGene says it intends to start Phase I trials of RGG0853 in early 1996, and adds that its gene delivery system is the first, and so far the only, non-viral vector shown in published trials to be effective. The company is also working on RGA1512, a liposomal oligonucleotide for chronic myelogenous and other leukemias.

- The feasibility of adenoviral gene delivery took a further knock following publication of a study in the New England Journal of Medicine, which revealed an extremely low take-up (<1%) of the CFTR gene into the nasal mucosa of cystic fibrotics.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze