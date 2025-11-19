RGene Cancer Drug Gets Orphan Status

RGene Therapeutics has received orphan drug designation in the USA for its RGG0853 gene therapeutic, a treatment for sufferers of ovarian cancer characterized by overexpression of the HER-2/neu oncogene. The drug consists of DC-cholesterol, RGene's lipid-based gene delivery system, linked with E1A, a tumor suppressor gene.

Elevated HER-2/neu expression is closely related to extremely poor survival rates in women with ovarian cancer. RGene says it intends to start Phase I trials of RGG0853 in early 1996, and adds that its gene delivery system is the first, and so far the only, non-viral vector shown in published trials to be effective. The company is also working on RGA1512, a liposomal oligonucleotide for chronic myelogenous and other leukemias.

- The feasibility of adenoviral gene delivery took a further knock following publication of a study in the New England Journal of Medicine, which revealed an extremely low take-up (<1%) of the CFTR gene into the nasal mucosa of cystic fibrotics.