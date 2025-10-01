Rheumatoid Arthritis And Disease Management

The world market for rheumatoid arthritis treatments is estimated to be worth as much as $5 billion, and these treatments absorb a large proportion of health care costs, making the disease a highly suitable area for the implementation of disease management initiatives, according to Rheumatoid Arthritis, a new study published as part of Datamonitor's Disease Monitor: Drugs and Disease Management series, which is available through the Marketletter.

Rheumatoid arthritis disease management initiatives are already in place in a number of areas in the USA, says the study. This condition is particularly suitable for their implementation because of its acute nature and the lack of a curative treatment. Many of the most efficacious drug treatments have significant side effects, with clear implications for compliance, it adds, and forecasts that disease management programs will have an increasingly important role to play in disease control.

The treatments of choice for rheumatoid arthritis have long been the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (see table below), which are effective at inhibiting pain and inflammation but do not alter the disease's progression. The second major category of drugs for this condition is disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs, which retard the progression of the disease. The leading DMARDs in terms of prescriptions are sulphasalazine and methotrexate, but Datamonitor notes that all treatments in this category are used with extreme caution because of their potentially severe side effects.