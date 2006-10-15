Rhode Island Co-Pay plan requires new law

Following an earlier temporary court order in the US state of Rhode Island, which delayed the introduction of a Medicaid prescription drug co-payment system for about 14,000 residents (Marketletter September 28), Superior Court Judge Stephen Fortunato has ruled that the proposed charges require a change in the law.

Rhode Island's Department of Human Services had intended to charge $3 per patented and $1 per generic drug. The decision leaves a $60,000 monthly hole in the DHS budget.