Saturday 8 November 2025

Rhodia to sell drug synthesis unit to Shasun

16 January 2006

French specialty chemicals group Rhodia has announced the signing of a letter of intent with Indian firm Shasun Chemicals & Drugs with a view to selling its loss-making pharmaceutical custom synthesis business. Financial terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, chief executive of Rhodia, said: "this transaction is in line with our announced strategy to refocus the group's business portfolio and to find a solution for RPS (Rhodia Pharma Solutions). The transfer to Shasun will allow these activities to be pursued under optimum conditions for our customers." However, the French firm will retain rights to aspirin, paracetamol and calcium phosphate for its pharmaceutical division, as these active principle ingredients have reached break-even level.

Rhodia expects the transaction to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2006, with the signature of the final contract, as well as the necessary official authorizations. It also commented that Shasun, a leading supplier of APIs, has the structure to return this business to profitability.

