Monday 10 November 2025

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer Creates New Division And Signs 13 Biotechnology Deals

21 November 1994

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has formed a new division, R-PR Gencell, which is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies. Accordingly, the company stated that through this division it has formed collaborations with 13 companies and research organizations which will "create the world's first broad biotechnology network dedicated to the acceleration of cell and gene therapy discovery and development under a single umbrella."

The new division, said the company, will coordinate a decentralized interactive research network with complementary technology, common goals and focus. The network combines a dedicated team of over 150 researchers at R-PR and participating organizations with expertise in genetics, molecular biology, chemistry and vectors. The organizations involved in the multiple network have six therapies in clinical trials, with three more scheduled to enter trials in the coming months.

The core competencies of R-PR Gencell and its partners include gene discovery and sequencing, gene expression, vectors for gene delivery, cell selection, ex-vivo cell expansion methods and clinical development. The disease focus initially will be on oncology and cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze