Rhone-Poulenc Rorer Creates New Division And Signs 13 Biotechnology Deals

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has formed a new division, R-PR Gencell, which is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies. Accordingly, the company stated that through this division it has formed collaborations with 13 companies and research organizations which will "create the world's first broad biotechnology network dedicated to the acceleration of cell and gene therapy discovery and development under a single umbrella."

The new division, said the company, will coordinate a decentralized interactive research network with complementary technology, common goals and focus. The network combines a dedicated team of over 150 researchers at R-PR and participating organizations with expertise in genetics, molecular biology, chemistry and vectors. The organizations involved in the multiple network have six therapies in clinical trials, with three more scheduled to enter trials in the coming months.

The core competencies of R-PR Gencell and its partners include gene discovery and sequencing, gene expression, vectors for gene delivery, cell selection, ex-vivo cell expansion methods and clinical development. The disease focus initially will be on oncology and cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.