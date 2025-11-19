RHONE-POULENC RORER FORESEES LOWER EPS

Franco-American drugmaker Rhone-Poulenc Rorer says that earnings per share for the second quarter of 1994 will be below analysts' current estimates, and that the amount of this shortfall is not expected to be recovered in the second half of the year. As a result, earnings will be flat for the year.

The company also disclosed a restructuring plan which will result in a pretax charge of $121 million ($0.58 per share) for the second quarter ending June 30. Second-quarter earnings are expected to be in the 50-55 cents range, compared with analysts' estimates of 77 cents, primarily due to slower than expected sales in the US prescription and North American over-the-counter businesses.

Full year, R-PR expects good growth in the US Rx business as ex-factory sales are expected to be in line with demand in the second half, according to chairman and chief executive Robert Cawthorn. Armour in Germany and Dermik, and certain emerging markets should also perform well, he said, but added that pressures on other business units will persist, citing the example of Maalox (Al+Mg hydroxide) in the USA, which will continue to face strong competition.