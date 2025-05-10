Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Estalis Patch Approved

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has announced marketing clearance in 12 EuropeanUnion countries for the hormone replacement therapy patch Estalis (17-beta estradiol and norethisterone acetate), which is manufactured by Noven.
Estalis was first approved in March in Sweden (Marketletter March 16), which acted as a rapporteur for the current 12 approvals. R-PR has filed for approval separately in France and the UK. Estalis was recently cleared in the USA under the name CombiPatch (Marketletter August 17) for relief of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with an intact uterus.
The patch is available in Europe as two regimens: Estalis patch alone, comprising 50 mcg estrogen and 250 mcg progestogen per day and Estalis Sequential, a 28-day cycle of 50 mcg estrogen for 14 days followed by the combination for 14 days.
