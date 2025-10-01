Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's "Year Of Firsts"

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer announced that it had good sales growth in 1995, and that the acquisition of Fisons (Marketletters passim) had a better impact than expected.

The Franco-American company took a one-time charge in the fourth quarter of 1995 of $103.9 million, or $0.58 per share, relating to the Fisons acquisition. There was a slight dilution of R-PR's earnings as a result of the purchase of $0.05 on 1995 earnings per share, according to the firm. The net acquisition cost was $2.4 billion. Michel de Rosen, president and chief executive, said that the acquisition of Fisons will be earnings-neutral in 1996 and accretive by 1997.

Quarterly Profits Fall Other non-recurring items in 1995 included an R&D write-off relating to the acquisition of Applied Immune Sciences of $22.6 million, or $0.17 per share. Net income for the fourth quarter was $55.3 million, compared with $167.8 million in the like, year-earlier period. For the full year, net income was $337.8 million, down 2.9%. Pretax profits were $110.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $245.7 million, and for the full year they were $538 million, up 5%. Fourth-quarter operating profits were $154.4 million, down 42.6%, and for 1995 as a whole they were $639.3 million, up 7%.