RiboGene and Houghten collaborate

- RiboGene and Houghten Pharmaceuticals have said they are collaborating on the discovery of new drugs for viral infections, fungal infections and cancer. Houghten is contributing its combinatorial chemistry libraries to the program, and RiboGene will screen the compounds using its novel translation-based drug discovery assays. Any product candidates emerging from the collaboration will be developed jointly by the two companies.
