Richter bases 2005 growth on new prods

Hungary's largest pharmaceutical producer, Richter Gedeon, is building its 2005 growth plans - a 10% increase in revenues in US dollar terms - on an increased focus on new products in its traditional markets and a shift to sales of finished drug formulations in western Europe, chief executive Erik Bogsch said in a recent interview with the daily newspaper Vilaggazdasag.

Richter plans to introduce three to five new products each year, Mr Bogsch was quoted as saying. The company plans to make inroads with these products especially on the Russian market, where the proportion of new drugs - defined by the company as those that have been introduced in the past decade - is the lowest among Central and Eastern European markets, at just 30% compared to as high as 62% in Hungary.