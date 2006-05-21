Richter/Forest's RGH-188 drug passes Ph I

Hungarian drugmaker Richter Gedeon and its US marketing partner Forest Laboratories say that their co-developed atypical antipsychotic RGH-188 has completed Phase I testing in healthy volunteers.

Richter, which originated the agent, retains the ex-US rights to the drug and has signed a license and collaboration accord with Japanese drugmaker Mitsubish Pharma, for its development in Japan and in other part of Asia. RGH-188 has just entered Phase I evaluations in Japan.