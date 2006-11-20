Richter Gedeon's nine-month profits soar 38%

Hungarian drugmaker Richter Gedeon says that its net profit for the first nine months of 2006 was 43.63 billion forint ($215.0 million), an increase of 37.8% on the comparable period last year. The firm attributed the improved performance to an increase in its sales, which grew 26.8% to 158.68 billion forint.

The company explained that, while its domestic sales increased only 1.7% to 41.22 billion forint, its turnover from exports grew 38.9% to 117.46 billion forint, with revenues from the Commonwealth of Independent States showing 49.7% expansion to 50.04 billion forint.

Corporate activities in the period