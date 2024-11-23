Richter Gedeon's Shares Oversubscribed

The recent international placement of 2.6 million shares in Hungary'sRichter Gedeon was oversubscribed four and a half times, according to MTI Econews. Around 40% of investors are in the UK, and 18% are located in the USA. The shares comprised 1.6 million existing shares and 1 million new ones.
The firm's current market capitalization is $1.4 billion, and it has a 10% stake in the Commonwealth of Independent States' drug market, and a 2%-4% share of the markets in central and eastern Europe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze