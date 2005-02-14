Richter Gedeon sales earnings up 11.7% in difficult 2004

For 2004, which was characterized as having both positive and unfavorable conditions, Hungary's Richter Gedeon reported sales of 121.54 billion forint ($645.2 million), a rise of 4.3% on 2003, or 15.1% higher in US dollar terms. Net income and diluted earnings per share reached 37.61 billion forint and 2,018 forint, respectively, both rising 11.7%, the company reported.
Domestic sales, which are under a price control situation until 2006, increased 4.7% to 35.65 billion forint despite the difficult market (Marketletters passim). Richter says that conditions improved somewhat in the second half of the year, after the Constitutional Court in May cancelled the government decree freezing all pharmaceutical prices at 85.0% of previously-existing levels
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