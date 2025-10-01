Richter Gedeon Seeks Int'l Cooperation

Hungarian pharmaceutical company Richter Gedeon is open to cooperation with foreign companies, according to the firm's chairman Lajos Pillich. However, the firm is not looking for a strategic partner and is not holding negotiations that would lead to such a relationship, clarified general director Erik Bogsch, who added that RG is ready to cooperate in areas such as new product development or marketing.
After the announcement of its preliminary 1995 results, the company's shares moved up 500 forint or 11.9% to an all-time high of 4,700 forint.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze