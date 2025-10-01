Richter Gedeon Seeks Int'l Cooperation

Hungarian pharmaceutical company Richter Gedeon is open to cooperation with foreign companies, according to the firm's chairman Lajos Pillich. However, the firm is not looking for a strategic partner and is not holding negotiations that would lead to such a relationship, clarified general director Erik Bogsch, who added that RG is ready to cooperate in areas such as new product development or marketing.

After the announcement of its preliminary 1995 results, the company's shares moved up 500 forint or 11.9% to an all-time high of 4,700 forint.