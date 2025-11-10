Richter Gedeon Share Offer

Richter Gedeon employees and management bought 484,564 of the total of 529,000 shares in the firm offered to them in the third week of November, according to MTI Econews. The shares represented 3% of this Hungarian pharmaceutical company's registered capital of 17.6 billion. The price per share was 1,000 forint ($7.33), compared with 2,000 forint for the recent public offering (Marketletters passim).
Employees pay for their shares in installments over three years; 4,328 employees, or more than 90% of the workforce, purchased shares.
It was noted that of the 325,518 ordinary shares sold recently, 63% of subscriptions came form Hungarian institutional investors, including insurance companies, pension funds, investment funds and banks. The offer was oversubscribed by 20% in the first two days.
