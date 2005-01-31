Rigel and Pfizer enter research alliance

USA-based Rigel Pharmaceuticals has signed a research and licensing deal with Pfizer, the world's largest drug company, which aims to develop inhaled products for the treatment of allergic asthma and other respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The collaboration will focus on Rigel's preclinical small-molecule compounds, which inhibit IgE receptor signaling in respiratory tract mast cells by blocking the enzyme Syk kinase.