Rigel completes Ph I trail of RA candidate

Rigel Pharmaceuticals of the USA says that results from a recently-completed Phase I clinical study of R406, its oral rheumatoid arthritis candidate, show that the agent is well-tolerated. Furthermore, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic results obtained from the trial have established a strong relationship between the drug and inhibition of its target.
As a result of the study's favorable safety data, the firm believes that it can enter into broader, longer-term safety and efficacy trials with R406 for the treatment of RA. Consequently, the company says it is planning to initiate a Phase I/II safety evaluation of the drug in patients with RA in the second half of 2005.
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